Winnie Nwagi and Freeboy perform as MTN Uganda launches Season 3 of Momo Nyabo promo

Since the start of 2020, not everything has gone to plan especially in the entertainment industry. Musically, so much has changed and the content and amount of music that is being released thus far is way below the average in comparison to the years before.

COVID-19 hit the world, government announced a ban on public gatherings, musicians couldn’t perform to earn anymore and just like that, several careers have been ruined.

Well, as some people fall, others rise. Freeboy is one of the few people that can say 2020 has been a good year thus far. His song “Kwata Essimu” has been a major banger thus far. With a Winnie Nwagi-inspired remix, the song can go on to win awards later this year.

Winnie Nwagi performing during episode one of Momo Nyabo Season 3

The song has also kept Winnie Nwagi relevant in the period when not many artistes have managed to keep up. She has enjoyed the moment clearly.

The two performed together yet again as MTN Uganda launched the return of MTN Momo Nyabo promotion. Nwagi, clad in a fishnet attire with African print skirt, gave a good performance alongside Freeboy who also appeared dressed in an all-black outfit.

Watch video of their performance below:

MTN #MoMoNyabo Season 3 Episode 1 #MoMoNyabo is back in Season 3 and your hosts Zahara Totto and Patriko Mujuuka are here to present episode one. Remember to buy airtime and bundles, pay yaka, water and other bills for your chance to win up to 5M shillings every weekday. Dial *165#. Enjoy the show. #MTNMoMo Posted by MTN Uganda on Monday, July 6, 2020

The mobile money promo by MTN returns for its third season with UGX 1.2 Billion worth of prizes to be won. The edition themed “MoMoNyabo Together” is meant to help MTN customers with the much-needed support following the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wellbeing of many Ugandans.

This year, MTN is focusing the promotion on supporting customers to meet their most urgent needs such as domestic welfare, rebuilding small businesses or meeting outstanding obligations among others.