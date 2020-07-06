Zari Hassan vows to educate Ugandans on cyber bullying

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and influencer Zari Hassan has taken it upon herself to educate her followers in Uganda about the currently trending topic; cyber bullying.

Currently, Zari is in the spotlight for comments she made against popular singer-cum-politician Hon, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine’s political ambitions.

The self-proclaimed Bosslady, during a video that went viral, questioned Bobi Wine’s credentials after the People Power pressure group leader announced his readiness to stand for presidency in 2021.

People Power supporters have since launched attacks on social media against the mother of five, hurling several insults at the hugely followed social media queen.

At about the same time, Zari has been facing criticism for comments she made against Zahara Totto’s body and in support of the Sheilah Gashumba-inspired ‘Stop Cyber Bullying’ campaign.

Based in Gauteng, South Africa, Zari has vowed to educate those who think that intimidation and abuses are the solution. She is set to do so through a Facebook live video which will broadcast on her page at 1pm Ugandan time.

Going live 12pm South African time (1pm Ugandan time). We will continue to educate you as much as you think intimidation and abuses is what works for you. Comments limited to ‘friends’ only since some you listen with your behind and don’t listen with a brain to understand. Tell a friend to tell a friend that The Bosslady has a message for the country and its citizens. See you later…. Zari Hassan

