Celebrated city philanthropist Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White of the Bryan White Foundation has been discharged from Nakasero hospital were he has spent weeks receiving treatment.

The socialite, whose blood samples were recently flown to South Africa for further testing to find out what exactly he is ailing from, was asked to wait for his medical results from his home.

Although he was taken back to his home, Bryan White’s health is still worrying following reports that reveal how he has not yet improved since he was admitted to Nakasero hospital.

As we wait for his blood samples to be properly examined and returned home, let’s pray for the socialite so that God can heal and get him back to his feet.

