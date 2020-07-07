Tuesday morning got us waking up to a series of videos shared by renown producer Diggy Baur as he narrated how singer Jose Chameleone stormed his studio in Luwafu and beat him together with his friend.

In the videos shared on Diggy Baur’s private Facebook account, the producer angrily talks about how Chameleone stormed his studios located in Luwafu and beat his boys up.

The root cause of the alleged fight is still unknown but according to the videos, it seems both parties have not been in good terms for a while now.

Diggy Baur is a talented producer who has produced numerous hit songs for several artistes and some of the biggest songs for Chameleone that have dominated the airwaves in the past.

In the videos, Baur reveals that the singer attacked one of the producers known as Akram at his studios, insulted and beat him up because he refused to record a song for him.

The renown producer goes ahead to allege that he has produced several songs for the Leone Island chief but the latter always walks away without paying for the songs.

Baur also shows off some of the wounds which were allegedly inflicted on him by Chameleone during the scuffle as he continues to reveal more of the singer’s secrets on top of decrying his violent ways.

Watch the video below:

