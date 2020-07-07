Chozen Blood shines in new ‘Sharp Shooter’ visuals

Chozen Blood returns to the music charts with yet another top quality song titled “Sharp Shooter”. The visuals were released on July 2nd 2020 and you can watch them here.

Chozen Blood has been on the rise since quitting Team No Sleep. He has released a couple of singles and collaborations including the big hit “Yitayo” featuring Winnie Nwagi.

For most part of the past over 4-5 months, his name has been a common sight in the news with rumors linking him to being Winnie Nwagi’s boyfriend. They both have never refuted the claims.

Away from all the rumors, however, Chozen has been putting in the work with sleepless nights in studio. His hard work always seems to pay off and his new song “Sharp Shooter” is yet more evidence of that.

He first sampled the song “Sharp Shooter” during his performance on the Club Beatz At Home online concert in May and his fans and followers really liked it.

The song was released a few weeks ago and it has been rising on several local music charts. The sweet sound on the audio was produced by Bomba Music.

The video was shot by Jah Live on location at Kazi Beach Resort, Busabala. Beautiful scenery and a couple of famous faces featured in th video. Take a watch and let us know what you think of the visuals below:

