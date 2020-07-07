Following a brutal fight in which one of Diggy Baur’s friends was allegedly beaten by Jose Chameleone on Monday night, the renown producer has asked his fans to hold Chameleone responsible if he dies.

Diggy Baur vows to revenge against Chameleone after the producer was allegedly attacked by the singer on Monday night at his Sound Cava Records studios located in Luwafu.

The Sound Cava Record CEO says that if he ever dies, Chameleone should be held accountable. He asked his fans to hold the Leone Island singer accountable if anything bad happens to him.

I want to make this clear. If I ever die, Chameleone will have killed me… I want the government to know that it’s him who shall have killed me. Diggy Baur

Not so many days ago, Chameleone’s younger brother Weasel Manizo was involved in a similar fight after he reportedly attacked and beat up another producer Genius Goddy and destroyed his studio equipment.

So many Ugandan entertainers have lost their lives under unclear circumstances all related to violence. AK47, Mowzey Radio, Danz Kumapeesa are all believed to have succumbed to injuries caused by fights.

We hope this doesn’t turn out to be the same case and both parties should sit down, resolve their differences and bless our ears with more beautiful music.

