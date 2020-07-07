Mary Nantayiro asks for more love on ‘Nyongera’ | Video Alert

Denmark-based Ugandan singer Mary Nantayiro has bounced back with a brand new love track dubbed Nyongera which is sweet for lovers in a joyful relationship.

With her soothing voice on the new song title Nyongera which is means ‘Add Me More’, Mary Nantayiro is clearly and loudly heard yearning for more love from her lover.

She goes on to express her fond feelings to her lover noting how love does not overdose like chloro-quine as well as pouring out praises to her hubby asserting how sweet he is.

Mary Nantayiro has in the past years released several songs since 2016 but her most notable jams are those that he sang with the Mayanja brothers which include Tokoowa featuring Jose Chameleone and Password with Pallaso.

Her latest single was produced by Producer Ronnie of Sweetest sound whereas the video was shot and directed by Grate Make Films.

