Artists shun giving birth in fear of losing their fans – Chosen Becky

Singer Chosen Becky is of the thought that several local artists distance themselves from giving birth because of the fear of losing their beloved fans.

The ‘Bankuza‘ hit-maker, who recently welcomed a bouncing baby boy with blogger Dictator Amir, spoke out her mind while answering to a question as to why her fellow artists, especially women, shun giving birth to kids.

During the interview, Chosen Becky explained why the artists shouldn’t fear giving birth stating that it is normal and natural adding that it is a gift from God.

Chosen Becky went on to note how it at times becomes hard for artists to juggle the responsibilities of motherhood and being on stage at the same time.

Artists in shun to give birth because of fear of losing their fans. In fact, fans have a tendency of giving up on artists who give birth, and again it becomes a little hard for artists who have given birth to juggle the responsibilities that come with giving birth. It’s okay to give birth cause time comes when music feds and when the voice is gone but when one is left with his child who gives him/her grandchildren whom she relaxes with and put a smile on her face.

At any time fans will dump you and move with the trending artists. Chosen Becky

Chosen Becky says many artists shun giving birth in fear of losing their fans. The singer recently welcomed a baby boy.

