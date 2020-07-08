Leilah Namutebi accuses Feffe Bussi of impregnating and dumping her

Self-styled smallest rapper and king of free-style Frank Mukisa alias Feffe Bussi has been put on the spot for allegedly impregnating and dumping a one Leilah Namutebi.

The accusations arose after Namutebi, who claims to be a student, appeared in an interview and narrated how she met Feffe Bussi at popular hangout Casablanca and started a relationship with him.

In the due process of their relationship, Namutebi disclosed how the Who Is Who rapper impregnated and later dumped her, something which forced her to abort her five months pregnancy.

Namutebi stated that she reached the extent of aborting her child because she wasn’t receiving any financial support and help from Feffe Bussi reasoning that she couldn’t sustain herself.

Feffe Bussi Music picked me from #casablanca Kololo, pregnanted me, stopped caring about me, that is why i aborted. Says Leilah Namutebi a.k.a #LeilahOfficial Posted by RADIO 4 Uganda on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Just a few weeks ago, another singer Beenie Gunter was put on the spot by a one Fiona Akankwasa who accused him of child neglect. Feffe Bussi has not yet spoken out on the allegations.

