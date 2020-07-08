MTN Uganda reveals winners of the ‘MTN for Good’ campaign

MTN Uganda has revealed the winners of the ‘MTN for Good’ campaign that was launched early 2020.

Five lucky youth won the public vote emerging as the winners from over 100 others.

The For Good campaign seeks to awaken the youth to the fact that it is possible to realize your dreams if you pursue them.

Douglas Smith of Sportrise polled the highest public votes beating over 100 other participants to emerge winner in the inaugural campaign.

Sportrise is a local company that is using plastics to make soccer balls.

Other winners were Joseph Semayengo of Brick making, Julius Tusingwire a programmer, Brian Maw, a talented producer, and Tony Ayebare with the Online Butcher.

The winners will receive support from MTN in support of their dreams including MTN Mobile money to seed into their ideas, 60GB data per month for six months, Kigale fixed lines among others.

MTN will also arrange for them to meet their idols.

“We all have dreams. It’s a great thing to be a dreamer because the ones who dream are the ones who own the future.

“Like MTN, many of the leading businesses, companies and enterprises started from an idea that sprung from a dream.

“Youths have many dreams and MTN wants to help them bring their dreams to life under the ‘For Good’ campaign,” said Somdev Som, MTN Uganda Chief marketing officer.

“The youths have many dreams. Since we are in the business of connectivity we wanted to be the link that connects the youth to their dreams. Our pledge to the public is whatever your dream, let’s create it together.”

From connecting millions of people across the world with a dream of delivering a bold new world to its subscribers, MTN is seeking to connect youth to their dreams in its new thematic campaign dubbed ‘For Good’.

The ‘For Good’ campaign was rolled out by MTN Group in November last year and will run across the 21 countries in which MTN operates.

Running under the theme; ‘whatever your dream, let’s create it together’ in Uganda, the campaign will be tied around connecting people, particularly the youth to their dream.