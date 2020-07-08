Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz drop ‘Amaboko’ visuals

Wasafi Classic Baby singer Rayvanny features his boss Diamond Platnumz on a brand new song titled “Amaboko”. Take a look at the visuals released a few hours ago:

The Wasafi record label is one that has managed to remain relevant musically over the years since its inception. Not many record labels can be compared to the Tanzanian establishment.

With a couple of singles still rocking the entire region, the golden boy of the label Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa a.ka Rayvanny keeps giving more vibes for his ever-growing fan base.

In his new song titled “Amaboko”, Rayvanny features one of Africa’s top stars Diamond Platnumz. The collaboration, as expected, is already sweeping across the airwaves and rising on several music charts.

As usual and very typical of most WCB visuals, the new video doesn’t lack in color and dance. The outfits will have you thinking of a wardrobe change and the dance strokes won’t let you enjoy the song seated.

The audio was produced by S2Kizzy and mixed by Lizer Classic. The video was shot by Director Kenny under Zoom Extra in Dar es Salaam. Take a gaze:

Read Also: Ghetto Kids’ video reminds Diamond Platnumz of his Ugandan paternal roots