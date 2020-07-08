Buzzing dancehall artist Ayiire Sadam alias Vyper Ranking has shared the lyrics video to his brand new love song dubbed Sivawo Wano. Watch the video here first:

The bubbly tune that was produced by producer Nexo will become a fans’ favorite. It is currently circulating online and rising on the music charts for a few days now.

Before the release of the video, the talented Ragga/Reggae singer told this website how the sweet song is about romance that he experiences from his lover while at their chill spot.

The animated video, that was compiled by Vyper Ranking himself, starts off with cut and paste images with a guy showing his interest in various ways to his lover. There are shots where he tries to impress his lover with gifts but he is ignored.

Vyper Ranking, who is one of the most celebrated newcomers in dancehall, has in recent months shared a handful of singles and collaborations including Go Down, Karekye among others.

Watch and enjoy the animated music video for his track below:

