Zari Hassan calls upon Basoga to form own political party

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan is seemingly fed up with the continuous abuses that are always directed towards the Basoga.

In one of her recordings, the mother of five has requested her fellow tribe-mates, who are also tired of being abused all the time, to disband from supporting any political party or movement and form their own.

Her request to her tribe-mates to form their own political party stems from the fact that she was terribly insulted for attacking Bobi Wine in a recent video when she questioned whether the Kyadondo East lawmaker has the credentials to run Uganda as the President.

Her opinion got People Power fans and supporters angry and they consequently fired back bitterly, something that left her regretting her statements about Bobi Wine.

All the Basoga lets go and form our own political party since those guys don’t like us and we also start our own struggle. They’re just stupid. We didn’t commit any offense to be Basoga. I don’t have anything that sells me in Kampala not even music and I am not into TV that my rating will drop. I am just a citizen and don’t familiar with us. Let us raise our voices. Zari Hassan

Socialite Zari the bosslady has started mobilizing fellow Basoga to avoid People Power – Uganda. She says they have been disrespected and abashed by calling them fools a couple of times. Posted by MAT TEE on Monday, July 6, 2020

