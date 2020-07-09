Bryan White needs your prayers, he is fighting for his life – A Pass

After paying a visit to Bryan White’s home and interacting with the ailing moneybag, singer A Pass has asked his followers to say a prayer each for the Bryan White Foundation CEO.

On Tuesday, Bryan White was discharged from Nakasero Hospital where he had been bedridden for several days after what is reported as “stomach complications”.

The socialite and philanthropist, whose blood samples were recently flown to South Africa for further testing, was asked to wait for his medical results from his home.

According to Spark TV and Dembe FM presenter Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku, Bryan White’s health condition is still worrying and he needs prayers.

On Wednesday, singer Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass found his way to Bryan White’s home to check on his situation and the singer was gutted by the health condition he found Bryan in.

Laid down in his living room with an oxygen cylinder right by his side, Bryan White doesn’t look any good in the photos shared by A Pass. The singer also asked his fans to pray for Bryan so that he can get back to his feet.

I have never seen a brother in so much pain, guys. Please put my brother Bryan White in your prayers because he is fighting for his life every minute. And even if you want to judge him, do that later. I was humbled to be allowed to pay him a visit at his home but he is in bad shape but strong at heart and I pray he stays that way and gets well. #PrayForBryanWhite A Pass

