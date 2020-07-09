Diggy Baur was drunk and he looked totally impaired – Jose Chameleone

Since producer Diggy Baur accused singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone of attacking and beating up his brother at his studio in Luwaffu, everyone has been eagerly waiting for the singer’s response.

Through a video that has gone viral on social media, the 2021 Kampala Lord mayor hopeful responded to the allegations explaining that the claims Diggy Baur raised were made while he was drunk.

What has so far bothered me the most is seeing people jump on producer Diggy Baur’s accusations about me. First, they should examine or read the condition under which he was speaking from. He was impaired and totally drunk. That forced Ugandans to rush on to his accusations because they’re full of envy and hatred. My friends, please never put hatred in these issues. Always judge someone fairly. I can’t deny that my history has is full of fights here and there but that is now in the past and that’s why I don’t want to talk about that issue so much. Jose Chameleone

The Baliwa singer gave his side of the story concerning the fight following a series of video clips that Diggy Baur recorded vowing to teach Chameleone a lesson if he ever dares to set his feet in his studio again.

The Sound Cava Records boss went on to threaten that if he ever dies, Chameleone should be held accountable.

Chameleone agamba producer Baur amuwayiriza mbu era you should judge him fairly Posted by Trending Showbiz Uganda. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

