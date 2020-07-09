Don’t use my son’s health condition to demand money – Don Zella blasts Big Eye

Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye’s ex-lover Nalongo Sheilah Don Zella has requested him to back off her child’s health condition as a way of demanding his money from the chairperson of the ruling political party NRM.

Nalongo Sheliah Don Zella blasted Big Eye after he took to his socials and shared a photo of her bedridden child known as Britton Diamond Musuuza and captioned it with statements claiming how he is demanding money from the Head of State to finance the treatment of his child.

The Mr. President singer also revealed how he needs the same money to treat himself since he is also ailing from a strange sickness which needs him to have quite some huge sum of money to foot the medical bills.

When his ex-lover crossed paths with the post, she was quick to reply to the statements that Big Eye made as she requested him to respect her son’s health condition and not use it to demand money.

Dear big eye respect my son's condition banja sente zo mudembe don't ever use ma son as your go escape i don't talk to… Posted by Nalongo Don Zella on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

