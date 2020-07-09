R. Kelly made you sing because you couldn’t rap – Gravity stings Navio

The battle of words between local rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju versus Daniel Kigozi alias Navio and GNL Zamba seems to be far from over.

The update follows Gravity’s recent attack against Navio where he noted how R.Klly forced Navio to sing rather than rap on the One8 Hands Across The World project.

The Trouble Entertainment boss threw more shade at Navio describing him as a “broiler” and how he shed tears when Nigerian Superstar Wizkid ditched him off a music project while in Rwanda.

The Malangaja rapper further dragged Navio when by unapologetically questioning him if he first wants to have grey hair and then quit the stage of wannabe.

Hello, madam broiler if u had four legs u would be a Friesian (hahahahahahah .. oli ku kaana ka mbatta) self-made owalampa??? Sooka onoonnye hit in Uganda then try me cos I made more than twenty. And am busy on da next, oba Olinda kumela nvi olyoke ove mu bwa wanna be??? Olaba ne Wizkid yakujja mu luyimba..did dis world ever get to know dat??? The tears you cried in Rwanda…banange if Rwanda was vegas I would not say this but…Rwanda ain’t vegas (30,000) dollars. You could not even win a fellow wannabe (Atlas) many disappointments in your career..R. Kelly made you sing coz u cant rap..man wrap yo self…I win cos am ORIGINAL n young …temunsobola nebwofuna akuyamba nebwemwegata ne Muno madam Zamba (big pig) Gravity Omutujju

