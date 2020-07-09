Hilarious and smooth-flowing, Recho Rey’s new song dubbed “Respect” is one you will most likely add to your playlist on first listen. It comes at a time when her fans needed it the most after quite a while without a release.

“Respect” is a song on which the self-styled Black Girl Fly consistently flows through the verses of the lyrics in which she asks for respect for both the girl and boy child.

Typical of her music style, Recho Rey conveys her message of respect in Luganda and bits of Patois. The beats are danceable and it’s a song you can vibe along to easily.

The song was produced by St. Andrew’s and it was mixed and mastered by D-King. The video should be out soon as well and we shall have it here as soon as it’s released but first, listen to the audio:

