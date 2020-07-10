Back on the scene like she never left, Halima Namakula is here with new music as she drops the video for her latest song dubbed “Ndikadiwa Nawe”. Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu features in the visuals.

Talk of women that perfectly befit the legendary status in the Ugandan music industry and not many names will settle easily with a lady of such great poise like Halima Namakula.

She is a Ugandan musician, actress, entrepreneur and humanitarian who in 2009 was nominated to represent Uganda in the Mrs. World beauty pageant.

At 60-years-old now, Halima Namakula boasts a highly respected music career which has garnered her a following across the world with a couple of hit songs, awards and other recognition to her name.

In “Ndikadiwa Nawe”, Halima Namakula sings about how she is ready to go all the way, through old age with her lover. Sang in Luganda, the flow is typical of the songstress’ vintage music style.

The visuals were directed by Aaronaire and apart from the exceptional coloring, Moses Matovu and Halima give us much to look at with their acting skills. Take a gaze:

