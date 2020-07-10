Talented music producer and Sound Cova Records C.E.O Diggy Baur has vowed to quit music production if singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone ever wins the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat after the 2021 general elections.

The renown producer made the vow as he was addressing the media about his outburst with the Leone Island boss where he even displayed the police case file which he opened against the singer.

If Jose Chameleone ever wins or becomes the Kampala Lord Mayor after the 2021 general elections, I will quit music production. At least Abdulatif Ssebagala will become the Lord Mayor. Diggy Baur

Diggy Baur, born Galabuzi Andrew, went on to issue Chameleone with an intention to sue document for the damages that the singer caused him demanding a sum of UGX 50m.

On top of that, Diggy Baur gave Chameleone an ultimatum of 7-days to apologize to him or face the Courts of Law for judgment through his lawyers Ngobi Ndiko Advocates.

olugambo #Olugambo.Producer Diggy Baur akubye omuyimbi Jose Chameleon mu mbuga z'amateeka. Agamba akooye okumumanyiira ng'amukolimidde n'obutawangula kalulu. Posted by Bukedde on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

