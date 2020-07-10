For those who still had doubts and thoughts of singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone not appearing on the ballot paper, you got it wrong this time.

The 2021 Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful crashed all doubts when he openly picked his nomination forms to run for the seat in the 2021 general elections.

While picking the forms at the People Power headquarters, Jose Chameleone applauded Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine for inspiring him to join the struggle when he visited him at Nsambya hospital after the Arua saga.

Chameleone went ahead to reveal how Bobi Wine instilled confidence in him to liberate the nation. When he thought about Bobi’s words, Chameleone found them very inspiring and eventually followed the advice.

The Baliwa singer furthermore vowed how he is not ready to disappoint any person in the People Power movement as he is looking forward to having a developed city and country if voted in power.

VIDEO: Celebrated singer Joseph Mayanja, known by his stage name as Jose Chameleone has picked People Power nomination forms to contest for Kampala Lord Mayor in 2021 📹 Michael Kakumirizi#MonitorUpdates Posted by Daily Monitor on Friday, July 10, 2020

Read Also: Jose Chameleone dumps NRM for ‘People Power’ (VIDEO)