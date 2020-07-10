Leilah Kayondo mourns brother’s death 3 months after her dad passed on

It is a sorrowful streak of months in singer Leilah Kayondo’s family as they’re saddened following the loss of one of their family members identified as Abud Karim just months after the death of their father.

The Hooray singer who is currently receiving condolence messages from her Kayondofesto fans announced the passing on of her brother through her socials on Thursday.

I don’t know how much pain am supposed to take in 4 Allah to get me. my heart breaks day by day! Now my brother Abud Karim has just passed on. Just the one we see in the front of this pic. God, please hold me. Leilah Kayondo

The loss of her brother comes just after three months since the singer’s family lost their dad Mr. Yahaya Kayondo whose cause of death was not established.

I don’t know how much pain am supposed to take in 4 Allah to get me. 💔💔💔🙏my heart breaks day by day ! Now my brother… Posted by Leila Kayondo on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Read Also: Leila Kayondo devastated as father passes on