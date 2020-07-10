South Africa-based Ugandan Dancehall singer MC Norman Ganja features Team Good Music star Pallaso on a brand new song titled “Tonight”. It’s a song you need to listen to.

MC Norman, real name Mutebi Ronald, is a Ugandan multi award-winning Singer, Producer, Songwriter and Political Advocate based in the Republic of South Africa.

He is the son of a celebrated Ugandan music legend and Afrigo Band artiste Eddy Ganja. He has released a couple of songs and what always stands out is his unique sound and energy.

The collaboration titled “Tonight” (produced by Akron Production) is a Dancehall love song sang in both English and Luganda. It was written when Pallaso visited South Africa earlier this year.

We sat, we wrote, we deleted. He sang, he deleted. He composed, he scratched, he cancelled. We arranged, we fixed, we unpacked, we packed. We sang a song and now it’s the right time for the world to listen. MC Norman

It is a groovy song that will not leave you in your seat. The audio was released on 9th July 2020 and the video will be dropping soon. Take a listen to the song here:

Read Also: SA-based MC Norman and Peter Miles serve the ‘Perfect Remedy’ | AUDIO