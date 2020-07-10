MTN Uganda, UCC sign 12-year license renewal agreement

MTN Uganda and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) have officially signed the MTN License Renewal Agreement.

The license was acquired at a fixed operational license cost of USD 100m, a fee the telecom fully paid.

The Telecom’s Second National Operator (SNO) License took effect on 1st July 2020.

(L – R MTN General Manager Corporate Affairs, MTN CEO Wim Vanhelleputte, UCC ED Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo and the Director Legal Affairs UCC Susan M Atengo Wegoye display the signed MTN Licence Renewal Agreement

Speaking at the license signing ceremony, the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleputte said that:

“I am glad to inform you that our second National Operator License has been signed and MTN can continue operating in Uganda.

“We are happy and remains committed to our vision of delivering a bold digital life to all our customers through diligent innovations and shall continue to provide high quality voice, data and mobile money services connecting Ugandans across all the 135 districts of Uganda.”