Norwegian-based Ugandan singer Jozy UG shines in ‘Annbjorg’ visuals

Uganda has so many talented singers spread across the globe and one of them; Jozy UG, based in the Norway, has released a brand new video for his song titled “Annbjorg”.

Jozy Ug is an Afro-Dancehall and Zouk singer born and raised in Kyengera, Kampala but now based in Hedmark, Norway. He is one of the top Ugandan music exports in the Scandinavian country where he has garnered several fans.

He has released a couple of songs including “Fire Fire”, “Ndiramu”, “Sta opp og danse”, “Kan vi gjore” among others. He has also won a couple of awards and other top recognition for his music.

Over the years he has been doing music, Jozy has also managed to grace international big shows and stages like the IMDI festival, Stoppestdverd 1 Hamar summer festival and Elvisvideregaende skole.

Over six months ago, Jozy Ug dropped the audio of “Annbjorg” – a love song written by Jozy himself, produced by Ronnie Pro and mastered by Soundmakers’ Herbertskillz.

We now introduce to you the visuals to the song that has been slowly but steadily dominating music charts in Norway. The video was directed by a Norwegian videographer Assp Jeanluc of Assp Jeanluc Visuals.

What will catch your eye from the very first second of the video is the exceptional coloring and you have a full view of what a talented lad Jozy is as he shows off some exciting acting and dance skills.

Take a gaze:

