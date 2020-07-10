Weasel Manizo involved in a nasty fist-fight with wife Talia Khassim

Just a few days after he was put on the spot for vandalizing producer Genius Goddy’s studios, singer Douglas Mayanja Seguya alias Weasel Manizo is again topping the headlines for reportedly being involved in a fist-fight with wife Talia Khassim.

The reports follow a video that is currently circulating online that shows Weasel’s wife departing from the Neverland residence in Makindye with her children.

In the video, an eye witness reveals that the ‘Wiggle Wiggle‘ singer seriously exchanged blows and slaps with the wife. The cause of the fight is not yet undisclosed.

The eye witness adds that he was forced to delete more videos, that show how Weasel and the wife fought, by the singer’s friend and associate known as Messiah.

Watch the video below as the whole drama unfolded:

.@RadioandWeasel reportedly beats up wife Talia Khassim forcing her to pack and leave with his kids.



Credit: nbstv pic.twitter.com/PDytOdAiQv — MBU (@MBU) July 9, 2020

It should be recalled that a few months back, Weasel’s elder brother Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim advised Talia to quit the toxic relationship with Weasel.

The pair have three children.

Read Also: Weasel reportedly beats up local producer and destroys his studio (VIDEO)