The musical battle between Gagamel boss Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool and Kings Love Entertainment chief Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha just always gets more interesting.

Since Jose Chameleone branded Bebe Cool as a bubble gum artist, city socialite Bad Black also spoke out her opinion about the Wire Wire singers music.

While speaking to Spark TV’s Koona presenter Rwamiti Miles, Bad Black stressed that Bebe Cool just talks and barks in his songs but she credited King Saha for being a good artist who sings sweetly.

Among men, It seems like I have no favorite male artist because they sing staff that is not easily understood. Take a look at Bebe Cool, he only knows how to talk and bark in his music and weed only. I love King Saha’s music. He sings quite so sweet but for Chameleone, he at times releases good music and sometimes things fail to work out his way or according to plan though he has some hit songs. On that note, King Saha is very good Bad Black

She then advised young girls and encouraged them to work hard and stop admiring the lives of socialites noting that the lives they live are fake.

Young girls should work hard and stop admiring the lives of socialites because what they see is not reality. So, they should stop depending on men for money Bad Black

