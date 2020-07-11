Juliana Kanyomozi is a wiseacre, I asked her for a collabo and she felt sweet – Bad Black

Renown city socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black is staunch fan of Ugandan music and she mostly loves listening to female artists.

Some of her favorite artists include Vinka who she clearly reveals that she is her number one artist followed by Winnie Nwagi, Irene Ntale, and Juliana Kanyomozi.

However, Bad Black has a bone to pick with Juliana Kanyomozi and for that case, she branded the songstress as a “wiseacre”.

Mama Jonah described Kanyomozi as a wiseacre after revealing how she requested the Usiende Mbali singer for a collabo and she felt sweet.

Bad Black opened up about her grievance with Juliana Kanyomozi while speaking to Spark TV’s Koona host Rwamit Miles as she named her top artists in the Ugandan music industry.

My favorite local artists are Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Irene Ntale, and Juliana Kanyomozi. However, the problem with Juliana is that she is a wiseacre. When released my ‘Mud Guard’ song, I requested her for a collabo and she felt sweet. I think she should stop undermining people. All in all, Vinka is my number one musicians and she unrivaled. Bad Black

When asked to make her list of top male artists, Bad Black trashed all the male artists explaining that they sing staff that is not easily understood but credited King Saha for always being on point.

