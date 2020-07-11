Sipapa pay all the debts were they confiscated my staff – Brown Shugar

Controversial city socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa has been tasked by his ex-lover Brown Shugar to clear all the debts that he took and got her property confiscated.

Brown Shugar, who is know for songs such as “Hallo” opened up about Sipapa’s debts as she poured out her troubles with the socialite were she got her property confiscated.

Among the property that Brown Shugar lost due to Sipapa’s controversial life style were her phones, handbags and other items that were consfisicated at Chez Johnson hotel, Kabalagala after the pair failed to clear a bill of Shs1.78m after spending nights at the hotel.

She explained on that the socialite led to the closure of her ‘Brown Shugar closet’ when she was bedridden and left her chocking on a debt of Shs1.2m and as well got all her clothing stock and dummies confiscated.

SIPAPA Olim Charles Oba onzita nzita but in good faith pay the debts Shs 2.4millions money of KWEWAAYO SAVINGS GROUP KIREKA, borrowed for paying rent when the LANDLORD MR MAYINJA OF NABWOJJO chased us after failures to pay for 6months. Pay the HOTEL bills of CHEZ JOHNSON HOTEL KABALAGALA 1.78M where they confiscated my phone’s & All my belongings. Pay the rent of SHUGAR’S COLLECTIONS KIREKA 1.2 m where you ordered to close my SHOP when I was in the hospital not minding about my stock of CLOTHES, JEWELRY, SHOES, BAGS, MAKEUP, FULL & HALF DUMMIES & MO SHOP STUFFS THAT WERE CONFISCATED after failures of paying rent, I hustled mubunaku bwange nenekola ka business kange NDAYIRA ERI KATONDA Tompangako yadde ekikumi nkusaba sasula amabanja banzirize ebyange nsobola okwekolelera. Brown Shugar

