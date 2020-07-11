Sleeping with producers won’t make you famous – Irene Namubiru warns

Veteran singer Irene Namubiru Morel cautioned up-rising female musicians not to sleep with producers and their managers in the name of becoming famous.

The renown talented vocalist warned rising female musicians about bedding their producers as she explained how the act doesn’t make one a star.

The 38-year-old musician advised female artists to work hard and strive for consistency in what they do to earn the fame that they so desire.

Some ladies think that sleeping with producers or managers will make them famous but that is not true Irene Namubiru

She stressed, furthermore, that most of the ladies who sleep with producers and managers end up failing musically and are no where to be seen on the music charts with in a short time.

Irene Namubiru spoke out her mind as she was giving tips to fellow ladies on how to survive in the music industry while appearing on Spark TV’s Koona show with Rwamit Miles.

Irene Namubiru speaks out on how to survive in the music industry as a female artist. She says that some ladies think that sleeping with producers or managers will make them famous but that is not true#Koona Posted by SPARK TV on Friday, July 10, 2020

Read Also: Irene Namubiru’s son to enroll at French University to study Sociology