While speaking to MTV Base, Ugandan singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool revealed that he worked on a collaboration with Nigeria’s Yemi Alade and is set to work on more songs with another rising Nigerian singer.

Yemi Alade, real name Yemi Eberechi Alade, is a Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter who broke out with her hit single “Johnny” in 2014. Over the years she has become a top singer on the continent.

Yemi Alade was set to perform for the second time in Uganda on 19th April 2020 at the 25th edition of Blankets and Wine but COVID-19 hit the world forcing the government to ban public gatherings in March.

She performed for the first time in the Ugandan capital at the Uganda Entertainment Awards in 2016. As Ugandans await her second coming, however, they will be listening to collabo between her and Bebe Cool.

While speaking to MTV Base on the “Touching Base” series show, Bebe Cool revealed that he worked with two top artistes in Nigeria including the “Feeling” collabo with Rudeboy.

The Gagamel singer went on to reveal that he also hit studio with Yemi Alade and the song should be coming out soon. He also noted that he is looking forward to working with another new female artiste in Nigeria.

I did two collabos with two big artistes in Nigeria. One with Rudeboy and another with Yemi and I think next I will be looking at the new artistes coming on the block to work (on another collabo) with one female artiste. Bebe Cool

#watch #Bigsize Bebe Cool interview on MTV BASE Africa #TouchingBase are you ready for this combination #Bebecool x #yemialade Posted by Gagamel International on Friday, July 10, 2020

Who else can’t wait to hear what this collabo sounds like? These are two very talented singers and as soon as it is released, we’ll have it here for you. Watch the space.

