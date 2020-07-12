Hit songs, top awards, performing on the biggest stages, massive fan base, admirable lifestyle and the now Eddy Kenzo becomes the first active Ugandan singer to make 1 million Instagram followers.

Eddy Kenzo has been active for just over ten years but his numbers and achievements, compared to those who came before him, rate him way above the rest of the pack of Ugandan entertainers.

One of the factors that has made the “Sitya Loss” singer a formidable brand across the world is his strategy to create huge influence on social media.

Eddy Kenzo boasts a huge following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. He is very intentional with how he attracts the big numbers on his socials.

Apart from the music that effortlessly attracts the fans, he has often made skits, challenges and other funny posts that entice several people to hit thee like/follow/subscribe buttons.

On Saturday, the singer who has been living in Ivory Coast since March congratulated himself upon reaching the 1 million followers mark on his Instagram account.

Eddy Kenzo becomes the first active Ugandan singer to notch the mark but falls far behind the likes of Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and other top East African celebrities.

Nonetheless, congratulations to Kenzo!

