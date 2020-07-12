Fik Fameica showcases gangsta-like lifestyle in ‘Ndi Byange’ visuals

In the visuals of his latest song dubbed “Ndi Byange”, Fik Fameica showcases a gangsta-like lifestyle as he urges his fans to love and live their lives their own way.

Fresh Gang CEO Shafik Walikagga, popularly known as Fik Fameica, is having a good musical year with a couple of bangers already dominating the airwaves.

In his trademark rap style, Fik Fameica sings about how he is all about doing what he likes and nothing can ever compromise his lifestyle on this new song.

The self-styled King Kong reveals how he is self-made and does not entertain bad energy in his life hence living life the way he pleases without caring about what people say.

Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world. The real difficulty is to overcome how you think about yourself. You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection. Fik Fameica on the inspiration behind the song

The audio was produced by Artin Pro and the video was directed and edited by Grey M. Watch it below:

