Kim Swagga is out to expose what he terms as SK Mbuga’s “evil behaviors” and in a post he shared on his social media accounts today morning, the fashionista alleges that the city tycoon wanted to murder him.

City tycoon and philanthropist Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga a.k.a SK Mbuga has been friends with Kim Swagga, real name Hakim Kibirige, for a long time.

Together, they have roamed the world and achieved so much financial success. SK Mbuga also married Kim Swagga’s friend, now Jalia Vivienne Mbuga.

How then is it that Kim Swagga now claims that his best friend wanted him dead at one time? In a Facebook post we landed on, Kim Swagga alleges that Mbuga is full of evil and he is ready to expose it all having kept mute for long.

I have kept mute about your evil behaviours for a long time, even when you wanted to murder me, but the almighty God will work on you one day and trust me it will be a knock out. My sis Jalia Vivienne Mbuga am sorry for introducing you to that man, I will forever take the blame. Kim Swagga

It is alleged that SK Mbuga got into a fight with his wife Jalia Vivienne Mbuga and she was badly hurt in the fight. Jalia also shared “Stop Domestic Violence” remarks on her Facebook account.

I have kept mute about your evil behaviours for along time,even when you wanted to murder me,but the almighty God will… Posted by Kim Swagga on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Read Also: SK Mbuga quashes break-up rumors with wife Vivian