Eva Apio returns to Uganda with charity for street children

UK-based Ugandan model Eva Apio has set up the Eva Apio Foundation in Uganda to cater for the unique needs of the Ugandan youth ahead of her return to the country.

On July 7th, Eva Apio revealed that she is so ready to visit Uganda and Nigeria this year and if she fails, she will cry. Her African roots are widely known but why does she want to return so urgently?

if i don’t go Uganda & Nigeria this year, i’ll cry — Eva Apio 👼🏾 (@evssofficial_) July 7, 2020

In following days, Eva Apio through her Twitter account announced how she had set up the Eva Apio Foundation to help street children in her mother’s home country Uganda.

Eva Apio, a 20-year-old model and fashion influencer based in the United Kingdom, was born in Uganda to celebrated supermodel and fashionista Eva Mbabazi.

The Eva Apio Foundation is a charitable organisation established in 2020 to cater for the unique needs of Ugandan and African youth. The newly formed organisation responds to the needs of children and young people from diverse backgrounds and ethnic groups.

Our main aim at Eva Apio Foundation is to provide a happy, caring, stimulating and user-friendly environment where young people will interact with and learn from each other, recognize and achieve their fullest potential and enable them to make a smooth transition to productive adulthood. Eva Apio

Eva Apio notes that she was saved from a similar lifestyle as a kid and she decided to make the foundation back home to help save the youth as well.

Didn’t wanna go back home without a purpose or solution to some problems that touch my heart. Growing up with children who had to walk miles for water or food, who had to live with abusers didn’t sit right with me. Eva Apio Foundation is here and I couldn’t be happier. Eva Apio | Twitter

Such a humanitarian gesture. Congratulations Eva Apio!

