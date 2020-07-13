Just like many other artists’ concert plans which were canceled due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, legendary singer Halima Namakula’s plans for a concert were not spared.

The update comes through after the 1999 Ekimbeewo hit-maker disclosed how she had planned to hold a music concert in September but was forced to change her mind due to the pandemic.

Halima Namakula opened up about her aborted concert plans just a few days after she released her brand new single dubbed Ndikadiwa Nawe in which she featured Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu.

When asked about the venue which she was planning to stage her concert, Halima Namakula replied revealing how she is not a fan of huge crowds before and prefers a venue like Kampala Serena Hotel.

I had planned to hold a concert in September but Covid-19 spoilt the plans. I am no longer part of huge concerts, I would prefer a show at Serena hotel. Halima Namakula

Halima: I am nolonger part of huge concerts , I would rather prefer a show at Serena. I had one planned for September however #COVID__19 spoilt those plans #MorningXpress#SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/AGJvtVU4WF — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) July 10, 2020

Halima Namakula joined the long list of local artists whose concerts never took place due to the pandemic including Jose Chameleone, Feffe Bussi, Voltage Music among others.

Read Also: Afrigo’s Moses Matovu features in Halima Namakula’s ‘Ndikadiwa Nawe’ video