For some time now, singer Fille Mutoni has not been active on her social media platforms and her silence has on several occasions forced her fans to request her to be more active on her socials.

Having received numerous messages in her inbox all pointing at the same issue, the “He Got No Money” singer responded explaining that her inactivity on social media is a deliberate decision to have a peace of mind.

She went ahead to stress that she took the decision to be a bit silent on her socials so as not to be soaked in the social media pandemic.

I see all your messages asking me to post more, to be more active on social media but it has been a deliberate decision of mine to not get lost in the social media ‘pandemic because I was told it is very very very addictive. I hope you understand my reasons my Fiescos(you who have been asking me to post more, go LIVE, and share more, Thank you for understanding. Fille

Fille opened up about her silence on social media after two months since she last appeared on NBS TV’s The ChatRoom with Karitas Karismbi speaking about her life experiences.

Read Also: I’m still a work in progress for my next love partner – Fille doesn’t rule out dating again