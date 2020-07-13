Ugandan singer and songwriter Bartson Lutalo, popularly known as Cosign, dreams of filling up Namboole Stadium one day. He took his fans through a brief journey of his career so far and what he plans to achieve in future.

“Slow but steady” would best fit the description for the music career Cosign has so far taken. The singer and songwriter has already blessed our ears with sweet music.

With songs like “Bad Energy” (feat. DJ Ciza), “Tondobesa”, “Fako”, “Bombadiya”, “Okikola Otya” (feat. Fik Fameica) among others, Cosign is unique and that also means he has a direction and a plan to achieve that.

It would be such a dream indeed for an artiste like him to picture himself on stage with a filled up 45k-seater stadium in these times but the singer is willing to dream and he knows he has God on his side.

My dream, one day, is to fill up Namboole Stadium and through God’s plan or timing is never late. Keep moving forward. Cosign

Through his Facebook, Cosign revealed how it has been such a long and not so easy journey so far and he has bigger dreams for the journey he decided to take several years ago.

It took me 7 years to have my voice, 7 years in the village, 9 years just to have a hit song that I actually never even made money out of since 2011 “Obeera Wa”. (I) dropped out of 7 national music competitions, 3:2 years to have collabos with bigger artists. Made many friends in this journey just to find my bread of success. Cosign

Can Cosign go ahead and achieve this dream?

