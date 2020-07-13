As the exchange of words between embattled city socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa and his ex-lover Brown Shugar is still ongoing, the latter has warned that the former should be held accountable for whatever happens to her.

Brown Shugar, born Ndagire Nakalema Evelyn, requested police to hold Sipapa accountable for whatever might happen to her after disclosing how the socialite is sending threats to her.

Through her social media accounts, Brown Shugar stated how she has visual and photographic evidence against Sipapa as she called upon police work hand in hand with her so that they can save the nation.

She also requested for justice on her corpse, to let it rest in peace if she ever passes on following her scandal with Sipapa.

Buli lwekogera kawoza mbu binno njogeddeko bitono lwaki tobimalayo nkwabye mbwa gwe. NKUBIRA POLICE OMULANGA . I have EVIDENCE, VIDEOS, PHOTOS about this so-called guy SIPAPA. Let’s work hand in hand to save our country Uganda as our nation. BAGANDA BANGE EKINTUKAKO KYONA SIPAPA OLIM CHARLES SUNDAY KUBA YEWANA MBU NALABA EKINTUKAKO SEWUNYA BUT AM STRONG, NEBWEMBA NFUDDE PLEASE MAKE JUSTICE FOR MY BODY TO REST IN ETERNAL PEACE. AMEN Brown Shugar

Brown Shugar called for help after she part ways with Sipapa last week and their bickering has reached to the extent of exposing their dirty linen in public.

In 2018, Brown Shugar made headlines when she was hospitalized after Sipapa allegedly assaulted her over matters that only remained known to themselves.

