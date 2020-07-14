Typical of Chosen Becky, her new song dubbed “Tokyuka” is yet another love song on which she showcases her lyrical prowess and vocal ability. The visuals are out as well.

In “Tokyuuka”, Chosen Becky tells a story of an insecure girlfriend urging her lover never to let her down because it’ll hurt her. She begs him to stay the same and not change for anything.

The visuals show the love story of how Chosen Becky met her lover in a library and how they have turned out an inseparable couple.

For a video shot on limited scenes, the videographer did well to keep the viewers glued to the screen with good lighting, costumes and coloring.

The song perfomed by Chosen Becky was written by John K. The audio production was done by Brian Beats and the visuals were directed by Darlington of 01 (Zero One) Media.

Read Also: Artists shun giving birth in fear of losing their fans – Chosen Becky