Chris Evans and Serena Bata’s ‘Bikalubye’ video taunts Sipapa

Address Entertainment singer Chris Evans Kaweesi collaborated with Serena Bata on a new song dubbed “Bikalubye”. The visuals feature a Sipapa look-alike.

One of the songs that you will be sure to listen to every single day on the local radio stations lately is Chris Evans and Serena Bata’s collaboration “Bikalubye”.

The song enjoying massive airplay, and still rising on the music charts, now has beautiful visuals attached to it. It is a project slowly but surely growing on the local music lovers.

In the video, Serena Bata plays a troubled wife who is fed up of his husband’s violent and disrespectful ways as Chris Evans advises her to keep firm and not to dump the marriage.

The man that plays Serena’s lover looks like the songstress’ ex-lover Olim Charles a.k.a Sipapa. The two separated after years of the former accusing the latter of domestic violence.

The visuals were directed by Darlington Kerenge of Zero One Media courtesy of Abtex Promotions. Take a gaze at the visuals here:

