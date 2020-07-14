Desire Luzinda wears daughter’s dress to the mall (PHOTOS)

It’s not typically a Ugandan thing for a mother to wear her daughter’s clothes but Desire Luzinda always has uniqueness to her lifestyle. In new photos, she dazzles wearing her daughter’s dress.

Desire Luzinda’s 16-year-old daughter Mitchelle Kaddu has already grown into a beautiful woman with a lifestyle her mother is so protective of. She, however, always shares bits of it on social media.

While going to shop at the mall earlier today, the “Ebyama” singer wore her daughter’s dress and the photos shared will leave you speechless.

Today Michelle badly wanted to go to the mall but I wasn’t into it. So I wore her dress and walked out with my messy hair. Lazy day it was. Desire Luzinda | Facebook

Today Michelle badly wanted to go to the mall but I wasn’t into it. So I wore her dress and walked out with my messy hair 😂😂 lazy day it washttps://youtu.be/bBe3WOUCBIs Posted by Desire Luzinda on Monday, July 13, 2020

Next time you bump into Desire Luzinda, you might want to be sure it’s really her and not her daughter. She looks really good (wink). Forever young!

Read Also: Desire Luzinda hurt after daughter is subjected to sexual slurs online