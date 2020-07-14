Diamond Platnumz ‘Yope Remix’ ft Innoss’B hits 100m views on YouTube

Again and again, Wasafi Classic Baby boss Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack alias Diamond Platnumz continued to prove that he is way above the rest of East African singers when it comes to social media numbers.

The Tanzanian Bongo Flavor singer and businessman hit a new milestone after his “Yope Remix” featuring Congolese Innoss’B notched 100 million views on YouTube.

Diamond Platnumz’s latest achievement makes him the first East African artist to notch 100 million YouTube views on a single jam a feat that the rest of the artists will have to toil to achieve.

The song that was uploaded on 7th September 2019 took just about 10 months to garner the views which most artists are now dreaming of achieving as well.

The exciting news about the achievement was shared on Wasafi Classic Baby social media pages.

#YopeRemix Video Ya Kwanza Kufikisha Views 100 MILLION Kwenye Mtandao Wa YouTube. Katika Kipindi Cha Miezi 10 Tangu Iachiwe September 7,2019. WCB_wasafi | Instagram

On June 10th 2020, Diamond Platnumz became the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion combined views on his YouTube channel which he started in 2011.

Apparently, the self-styled East Africa’s Simba boasts about 3.84 million YouTube subscribers, a feat that has helped him to consolidate his seat as the most subscribed to artist on the app in Africa.

