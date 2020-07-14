As Kyadondo East lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is busy vying to become Uganda’s 10th president, rapper Big Tril is of the mind that his manifesto should include enforcing the copyright law in the country.

The Parte After Parte star gave his opinion as one of the ways he thinks will draw more content creators to Bobi Wine’s side including filmmakers, comedians and artistes among others.

The Striker Entertainment rapper also noted how he will be disappointed in Bobi Wine if his manifesto doesn’t include enforcing the copyright law for the years he has been in the culture and creative industry.

If Bobi Wine doesn’t talk about Enforcing the copyright law in UG to protect content creators in his manifesto then I’ll be really disappointed. Big Tril

Big Tril, born Rowland Kaiza, spoke about Bobi Wine’s manifesto to include enforcing the copyright law a few days after explaining why the Ugandan music industry is still broke.

In a recent story that we ran on this website, Big Tril revealed how the “Album Launch” mentality needs to stop in order to have a profitable music industry.

