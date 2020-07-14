Open the country – Big Eye joins masses in demand to open the nation

After posing fruitless threats to the Fountain of Honor demanding for his 2011 campaigns payment, singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has added his voice to the masses in demanding for the country to open up.

The Mr. President singer through his social media pages shared a video of the United States of America President Donald Trump talking about opening up their business sectors and schools.

Having watched the video, Big Eye was inspired by Trump’s speech and he quickly captioned his post as “open the country“.

Big Eye’s call for opening up the country comes just a day after the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) called upon all arcade traders to return to work, defying the presidential directives on COVID-19.

By the time he shared the video clip, traders in Kampala were already up in arms with security forces running up and down with tear gas flaring for defying the COVID-19 directives.

