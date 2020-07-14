Socialite Kez Shillo provides food and rent for troubled Brown Sugar

Local socialite and businesswoman Kezimbira Shillo extended help in form of basic needs to troubled singer Brown Sugar who recently appeared in a video after a bitter breakup with her husband Sipapa.

A few days ago, singer Brown Sugar appeared in a video sunk in tears as she cried out to the world to save her from depression which was caused by her ex-husband Olim Charles a.k.a Sipapa.

In her revelation, Brown Sugar revealed that she has debts of over Shs5m which she used to pay for rent arrears, hotel bills and other payments on behalf of Sipapa.

She revealed that she was suffering and she indeed looked depressed. The video went viral on different social media platforms, attracting the attention of many online dwellers.

On Sunday, Kezimbira Shillo bought food items and clothing which she gave to Brown Sugar. The socialite also paid part of the singer’s rent as she asked to get a place to stay following the bitter breakup.

Shillo also advised Brown Sugar and other women in similar situations to always speak up and seek for assistance.

I urge all women going through abusive relationships and marriages to speak up and seek assistance. This is very brave of Brown Sugar. We will help you in all possible ways to see you stand up again. Kez Shillo

Kez Shillo is the founder of Shillo Foundation which is rooted to aid women and children in and around Uganda.

















Read Also: CELEBRITY FOCUS: Meet Kez Shilloh, a star that brightened the ASFAs 2018