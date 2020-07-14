Tamale Mirundi: Zari has no credentials to discuss Bobi Wine

Joseph Tamale Mirundi has urged Zari Hassan to stop talking about politics because it is not her place to ask for the credentials of People Power leader Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine.

Last week, Zari Hassan through a video shared on her social media accounts questioned the credentials that People Power pressure group leader Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu has to stand for presidency.

Her opinion was faced with a lot of criticism from People Power and Bobi Wine’s fans and followers who retaliated with abuses while others wondered how she can make such a statement on the 2021 presidential hopeful.

During the STV Sharp Talk show with Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira on Tuesday morning, Tamale Mirundi advised Zari to stick to showbiz which she understands perfectly rather than discussing politics amateurishly.

Tamale says that everyone should be careful to always specialize in their fields of expertise and not to drag lousy entertainment stories into serious issues like politics.

He goes ahead to note that Zari Hassan isn’t the right person to discuss about Bobi Wine’s credentials because she is not the chairman of the Electoral Commission.

If it is a topic to discuss about the type of the right man to marry, she can talk but she cannot talk about politics. Is she the the Electoral Commission Chairman? Let her wait for entertainment stories, these are very serious issues. Tamale Mirundi while on STV

