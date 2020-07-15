City events promoter Balam Barugahara has requested President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to ease up on the lockdown to allow arcades resume operations and boda boda riders to carry passengers.

For over 100+ days, boda boda riders in Kampala have been prohibited from carrying passengers as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Arcades were also locked down by the government as another measure to eliminate overcrowding which was fronted as the major facilitator of the spread of Coronavirus.

Promoter Balaam With President Museveni

Ugandans have been in lockdown since March and recent days have seen sections of the public react with protests against the extended lockdown imposed by government.

Renown events promoter Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, through his Facebook page, asked the president to allow city traders in arcades to resume work and boda bodas to operate legally.

Dear Our Father/Chairman H E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni kindly allow city traders in arcades to resume work and boda bodas to operate legally since some are already carrying passengers illegally. With Strict operating procedures put in place for traders, customers, boda riders & passengers, Covid-19 spread can be curbed. Balaam Burgahara | Facebook

Last week, South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and influencer Zari Hassan as well urged government to consider lifting the lockdown to let people get back to their jobs so as they can fend for their families.

