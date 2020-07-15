Deejay Crim has third successful surgery following January accident

In and out of the Operating Theater alive and kicking, Deejay Crim is thankful to God for a third successful surgery following an accident he was involved in on 1st January 2020.

Renown city Disk Jockey Agaba George a.k.a Deejay Crim is a step closer to walking easily again after he underwent another successful surgery following an motor accident that nearly cost his leg.

The Urban TV deejay DJ Crim almost lost his life on the morning of 1st January 2020 after being involved in a nasty accident. Social media was swept with photos of his wrecked red Benz and prayers were sent out to him.

It turns out that the prayers were answered and the jolly deejay is steadily recovering following a series of surgeries and rehabilitation processes on his right leg and arm.

Crim underwent the second successful surgery on Sunday 12th January and the third was done yesterday.

The deejay and singer revealed that he the third surgery was very painful but successful through his Twitter account. He asked his fans and followers to keep in his prayers as he recovers.

It has been a very painful surgery, but I thank God for keeping me strong & hopeful. Please keep those Prayers coming. Deejay Crim | Twitter

We wish him well and hope he recovers to full fitness soon.

