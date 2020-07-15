I don’t want to be in the media for now – Bebe Cool opens up on silence

Recent days have seen Gagamel chief Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool very silent both on his social media platforms and in the mainstream broadcast media something that has always left his fans wondering.

As many were still wondering what their artist is up to, Bebe Cool revealed that lately, he doesn’t want to be in the media while speaking in a phone call interview with Bukedde FM’s Simo Omunene on Tuesday night.

He thereafter went offline immediately without speaking much as he usually does.

As of now, I don’t want to be in the media. I don’t want to even speak on radio or TV. I only want to have a piece of mind and chill with my family. Bebe Cool

A few days ago, he dropped a hint of how he was in plans to release a brand new collabo with Nigerian singer Yemi Alade who was set to perform in Kampala in April but COVID-19 saw her performance aborted.

For now, we await Bebe Cool’s collabo with Yemi Alade to drop anytime from now so that his fans can groove to it.

